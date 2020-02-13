Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.98

Shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $3.94. Dirtt Environmental Solutions shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 311,861 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.40 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $318.40 million and a P/E ratio of 116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.25.

In other Dirtt Environmental Solutions news, Director Todd Lillibridge bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$181,764.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$628,903.44. Insiders have purchased 49,758 shares of company stock worth $201,658 over the last 90 days.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

