Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.98

Shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $3.94. Dirtt Environmental Solutions shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 311,861 shares.
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.40 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $318.40 million and a P/E ratio of 116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.25.
Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.
