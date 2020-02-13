Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cfra from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

NYSE:D traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.21. 232,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $86.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

