Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. 10,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz acquired 284,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $2,823,099.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 313,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130,104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 483,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 122,541 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 54,640 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

