Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Instinet raised shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. 8,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,747. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

In related news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,333 shares of company stock valued at $250,960. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,409 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 153,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 103,351 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

