DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:DTF opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. DTF Tax Free Income has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

