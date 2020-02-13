Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

DCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $466.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.82. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $53.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

