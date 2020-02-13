Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
DCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.
Shares of DCO stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $466.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.82. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $53.41.
About Ducommun
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
