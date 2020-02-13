Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.05-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.16.
NYSE DUK opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.20. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.
