Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.05-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.16.

NYSE DUK opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.20. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

