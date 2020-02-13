DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Position Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 531,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

