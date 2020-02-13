DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Receives $47.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 148,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,280. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in DXC Technology by 276.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in DXC Technology by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.