Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,089 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.40. 1,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,798. The company has a market capitalization of $571.01 million, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $531.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECHO. Barrington Research began coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

