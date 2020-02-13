Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,628,000 after buying an additional 150,379 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 392.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,155,000 after buying an additional 121,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.27.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.83 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.