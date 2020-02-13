EDC Blockchain Reaches Market Cap of $10.98 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and $304,984.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047845 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00068306 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00081080 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,281.60 or 1.00614001 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000685 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001406 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DigiFinex, DDEX, LocalTrade and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.