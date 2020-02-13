Eden (EDN) Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Eden has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Eden token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. Eden has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.64 or 0.03497366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00254734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00150594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002975 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

