Edgeless (EDG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,060.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Livecoin, Liqui and Tidex. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $12,060.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, ABCC, Liqui, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

