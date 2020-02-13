Egretia Price Up 49.4% This Week (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Egretia token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, OKEx and Kucoin. Egretia has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.64 or 0.03497366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00254734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00150594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

