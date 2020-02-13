Elementeum (ELET) Trading 54.2% Higher This Week

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Elementeum token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Altilly. Over the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 54.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elementeum has a total market cap of $42,716.00 and $115.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.03487072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00253017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00150521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,986,007 tokens. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elementeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

