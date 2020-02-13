Elysian Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, YoBit and BitForex. Elysian has a total market cap of $116,942.00 and $5.24 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysian has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.17 or 0.03461935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00247157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00147705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, Mercatox, Hotbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

