Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Short Interest Up 33.6% in January

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 909,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE ESRT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,978. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

