Enable Midstream Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3305 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Enable Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enable Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.4%.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96.

ENBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.