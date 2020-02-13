Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.58) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.85. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

