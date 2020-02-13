Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. 3,548,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,668 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $62,967,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 8,178,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,000 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

