Enigma (ENG) Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $35.53 million and $4.24 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00004649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, GOPAX, Upbit and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.01285369 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016754 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000760 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Hotbit, Tidex, HitBTC, Huobi, Mercatox, AirSwap, Kyber Network, OKEx, Upbit, ABCC, Binance and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

