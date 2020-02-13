Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 597,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,781,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,314,000 after acquiring an additional 330,613 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Entergy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after buying an additional 342,918 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Entergy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,180,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,888,000 after buying an additional 138,395 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,623,000 after buying an additional 1,248,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Entergy stock opened at $131.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.52. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $133.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

