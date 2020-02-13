Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams Acquires 50,000 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $1,274,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,500.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Randa Duncan Williams bought 200,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 177,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $4,894,050.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 37,196 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,908.60.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. 5,094,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,457. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.