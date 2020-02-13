EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Gap Up to $75.38

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.16, but opened at $75.38. EOG Resources shares last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 115,307 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

