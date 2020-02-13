ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Sells $97,221.60 in Stock

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $97,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,160.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. ePlus Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.