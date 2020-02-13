ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Sells $97,221.60 in Stock

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $97,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,160.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. ePlus Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.22.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.
ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
