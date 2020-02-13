EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $5.11

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $5.11. EQT shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 225,874 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at $5,266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

