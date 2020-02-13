Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.Equifax also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.60-5.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.27.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Equifax has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $157.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.