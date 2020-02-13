Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.29-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.29 million.Equifax also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.60-5.80 EPS.

EFX traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.52. 1,285,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.43. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Equifax has a 12-month low of $105.58 and a 12-month high of $157.09.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

