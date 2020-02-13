Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.66

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46.
Equinix has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 125.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equinix to earn $22.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.
Shares of EQIX stock opened at $623.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $385.91 and a fifty-two week high of $624.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $592.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.26.
In related news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total transaction of $141,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix to $665.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.00.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
