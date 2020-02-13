Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.66

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46.

Equinix has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 125.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equinix to earn $22.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $623.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $385.91 and a fifty-two week high of $624.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $592.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total transaction of $141,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix to $665.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.00.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.