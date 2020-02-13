Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. 4,904,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $23.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,379,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877,213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 145.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,345 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,301,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 138.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 29.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,410,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 321,521 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.