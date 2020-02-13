Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Domtar Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Domtar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Domtar’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UFS. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

UFS stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.97. Domtar has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Domtar by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2,233.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 50.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

