Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 13th (AMAT, BARC, BAS, BAYN, BBBY, BP, CBK, CME, COP, FNTN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 13th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Cfra from $60.00 to $68.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC)

was given a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €77.00 ($89.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.50 ($7.56) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price raised by Cfra from $210.00 to $218.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €21.50 ($25.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $230.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $182.00 to $211.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €580.00 ($674.42) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €149.85 ($174.24) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €180.00 ($209.30) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 116 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 115 price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has an in-line rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €14.70 ($17.09) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €15.50 ($18.02) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €175.00 ($203.49) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $340.00 to $585.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $675.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €25.50 ($29.65) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $9.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 375 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 385 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

