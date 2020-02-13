Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 13th (AMAT, BARC, BAS, BAYN, BBBY, BP, CBK, CME, COP, FNTN)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 13th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Cfra from $60.00 to $68.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €77.00 ($89.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.50 ($7.56) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price raised by Cfra from $210.00 to $218.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €21.50 ($25.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $230.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $182.00 to $211.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €580.00 ($674.42) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €149.85 ($174.24) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €180.00 ($209.30) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 116 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 115 price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has an in-line rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €14.70 ($17.09) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €15.50 ($18.02) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €175.00 ($203.49) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $340.00 to $585.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $675.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €25.50 ($29.65) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $9.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 375 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 385 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.