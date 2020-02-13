Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Issues Earnings Results

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 339.90% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.26. 410,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 84.50, a current ratio of 84.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

