Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.05.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.89. 1,818,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,536. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.75.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

