Ether-1 Reaches Market Capitalization of $315,599.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $315,599.00 and $34,574.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00438874 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010180 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009559 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012795 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,486,515 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.