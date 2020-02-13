Ethos (ETHOS) Price Tops $0.0272 on Exchanges

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ethos has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethos Token Profile

ETHOS is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io . Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

