Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Ethos Gold Corp (CVE:ECC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 48000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.89.

Ethos Gold Company Profile (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the WC property comprising 44 mineral claims located in the White Gold area, Yukon, Canada. It also owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

