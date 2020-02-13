Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $876.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

