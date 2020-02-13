Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Up 21.6% in January

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $323,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Evergy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Evergy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

