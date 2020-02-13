Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) is North Star Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Evertec makes up about 1.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evertec were worth $25,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Evertec by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Evertec by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. 3,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.38.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

