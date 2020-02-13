Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 37,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVOL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 21,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 93.48%.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

