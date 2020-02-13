Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick Sells 991 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $24,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $29,436.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Rodney Aulick sold 12,190 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $239,045.90.

On Friday, January 24th, Rodney Aulick sold 2,582 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $50,529.74.

On Friday, January 17th, Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.69. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. Analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 394.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

