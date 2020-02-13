EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91, Bloomberg Earnings reports. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of EXAS opened at $95.85 on Thursday. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

