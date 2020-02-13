EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91, Bloomberg Earnings reports. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of EXAS opened at $95.85 on Thursday. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
EXACT Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.
