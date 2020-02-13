ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED) Shares Up 15.8%

ExeLED Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ELED) shares shot up 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 60,356 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 115,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

ExeLED Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELED)

ExeLED Holdings Inc designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ExeLED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExeLED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.