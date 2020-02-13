Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,063,542 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 142,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Exelon worth $139,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 109.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,104,000 after acquiring an additional 316,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 388,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

