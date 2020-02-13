Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,108 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.97. 2,654,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.21. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.22.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

