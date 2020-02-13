Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $212.54. 5,562,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The company has a market cap of $600.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.17 and a 200-day moving average of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.