Fantom Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.82 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $21.82 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantom has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bgogo and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.54 or 0.03513219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00259830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00144696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bgogo, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

