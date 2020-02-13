FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

FBL Financial Group stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.98. 16,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 16.29%. On average, analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

